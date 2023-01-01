How to translate YearCompass
Found a mistake in an existing translation? Want to bring YearCompass to a whole new language? Either way, you've come to the right place!
We use the Locize app to manage translations of the YearCompass booklet. You can join as a translator for your currently selected locale here:
Alternatively, you can pick your translation language from the list below:
- Afrikaans
- Albanian
- Amharic
- Arabic
- Arabic - Algeria
- Arabic - Egypt
- Arabic - Tunesia
- Armenian
- Azerbaijani
- Belarusian
- Bengali
- Bosnian
- Bulgarian
- Burmese
- Catalan
- Croatian
- Czech
- Danish
- Dutch
- Esperanto
- Estonian
- Finnish
- French
- Galician
- Georgian
- German
- Greek
- Gujarati
- Haitian Creole
- Hebrew
- Hindi
- Icelandic
- Indonesian
- Irish
- Italian
- Japanese
- Kannada
- Kazakh
- Khmer
- Korean
- Kurdish
- Kyrgyz
- Latvian
- Lithuanian
- Macedonian
- Malagasy
- Malay
- Malayalam
- Mandarin - Simplified
- Mandarin - Traditional
- Mongolian
- Nepali
- Norwegian
- Papiamento
- Persian, Farsi
- Polish
- Portuguese
- Portuguese - Brasil
- Romanian
- Russian
- Serbian - Montenegro
- Serbian - Serbia
- Slovak
- Slovenian
- Spanish
- Spanish - México
- Swahili
- Swedish
- Tagalog
- Tamil
- Tatar
- Turkish
- Ukrainian
- Urdu
- Uzbek
- Vietnamese
If the above links don't work for you, please send us an email to hello@yearcompass.com. Let us know which language you would like to create or edit, and we'll guide you through the rest.