How to translate YearCompass

Found a mistake in an existing translation? Want to bring YearCompass to a whole new language? Either way, you've come to the right place!

We use the Locize app to manage translations of the YearCompass booklet. You can join as a translator for your currently selected locale here:

Join as Translator

Alternatively, you can pick your translation language from the list below:

If the above links don't work for you, please send us an email to hello@yearcompass.com. Let us know which language you would like to create or edit, and we'll guide you through the rest.