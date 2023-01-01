Cómo imprimir el cuadernos en tamaño pequeño

¿Elegiste el cuaderno en tamaño pequeño y ahora te preguntas cómo imprimirlo? No te preocupes, ¡estamos aquí para ayudarte!

Por favor, sigue los siguientes pasos:

  1. Open the PDF (preferably with the Adobe Acrobat Reader app).
  2. Click 'Print' to open the printer dialog.
  3. Select the 'One page on one side' option.
  4. Choose the 'Bind on the short edge' option.
  5. Print the booklet.

Si esto no fue de ayuda, escríbenos un email a hello@yearcompass.com para resolverlo juntos.

¡Ten un buen día!