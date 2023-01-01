Cómo imprimir el cuadernos en tamaño pequeño
¿Elegiste el cuaderno en tamaño pequeño y ahora te preguntas cómo imprimirlo? No te preocupes, ¡estamos aquí para ayudarte!
Por favor, sigue los siguientes pasos:
- Open the PDF (preferably with the Adobe Acrobat Reader app).
- Click 'Print' to open the printer dialog.
- Select the 'One page on one side' option.
- Choose the 'Bind on the short edge' option.
- Print the booklet.
Si esto no fue de ayuda, escríbenos un email a hello@yearcompass.com para resolverlo juntos.
¡Ten un buen día!