How to print the small booklet size

So, you got the small booklet size, and now you're wondering how you can print it. No worries, we're here to help!

Please follow the steps below:

Abre el PDF (de preferencia con la app de Adobe Acrobat Reader). Dale click a 'Imprimir' para abrir el recuadro de la impresora. Selecciona la opción 'Una página por lado'. Escoge la opción 'Reducir hasta ajustar'. Imprime el cuadernillo.

If this didn't help, let us know by writing an email to hello@yearcompass.com, and we'll figure it out together.

Have a nice day! 👋