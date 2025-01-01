Community Content
YearCompass is shaped by a community of people who love reflection — just like you. Here, you can find content created by others: additions that explore different topics, styles, or ways of looking at the year ahead. Some invite deeper self-discovery, some focus on themes missing from the original booklet, others help you plan your days, months, or future goals differently.
Print them together with the original booklet, or use them on-demand anytime.
All content on this page is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International license:Create Your Own Content
Giving from the heart feels good! We believe that every gesture, good deed and donation shapes the world—and you as well. We created this planner to help you find the cause that matters most to you, and to make giving a natural and joyful part of your life. Do you already have a cause close to your heart?
Inspired by the musical Six and the lives of Henry’s six wives, this planner gives you six simple boxes for each workday to track your impact, decluttering, fun, and learning. These tiny reflections help you notice what moved you forward, what made your space lighter, and what added a spark to your day.
