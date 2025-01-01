Want to contribute to the YearCompass movement? We'd love to see what you come up with! This guide will help you understand how community content works and how to publish your own.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the YearCompass community content area?

It's a space where you can contribute to the YearCompass movement by sharing your own approaches to planning, reflecting, and helping others do the same. Whether you've created a specialized version for a specific audience, added new perspectives, or developed complementary exercises, this is where your work can reach people who need it.

Will my content be part of the original booklet?

No. If your content passes review by the YearCompass team, we'll list it in the community content section and credit you as the author. We want to amplify great ideas and give them visibility without changing the original booklet's carefully crafted flow. Think of it as an expanding library of reflection tools, all inspired by the same spirit.

Why is there a review process?

YearCompass stands for certain values—reflection, growth, and intentional living. While there are many wonderful topics we support that didn't fit in the original booklet, there are also ideas that don't align with what we want to spread in the world. The review process helps us protect the integrity of the YearCompass movement while staying open to diverse perspectives and approaches.

Who owns the content?

All content published on our website is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-SA 4.0), just like the original booklet. This means it's free to use and remix—as long as you give proper credit to the original creator, use it for non-commercial purposes, and share any adaptations under the same license. This keeps the movement open and collaborative.

How should I start developing my own content?

Read the publishing guide below to understand the requirements and process. Usually there's a topic you're passionate about that deserves deeper reflection. The best community content comes from serving your own, or your beloved needs.

Can I develop content only for my own language without developing the English version?

Yes, but it will make the review process longer. The YearCompass team is international, but we don't speak all languages natively, so we usually work in English for guidance. It's better if you create both language versions, but it's not a hard requirement. There's also plenty of translation help available in the community if you need it.