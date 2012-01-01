Kaip išversti „YearCompass“

Radote klaidą vertime? Norite išversti „YearCompass“ į kitą kalbą? Bet kuriuo atveju jūs galite prisijunkti prie kūrėjų!

We use the Locize app to manage translations of the YearCompass booklet. You can join as a translator for your currently selected locale here:

Join as Translator

Alternatively, you can pick your translation language from the list below:

If the above links don't work for you, please send us an email to hello@yearcompass.com. Praneškite mums, į kurią kalbą galite išversti ar redaguoti, ir mes su jumis susisieksime.