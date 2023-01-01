How to print the small booklet size

So, you got the small booklet size, and now you're wondering how you can print it. No worries, we're here to help!

Please follow the steps below:

Open the PDF (preferably with the Adobe Acrobat Reader app). Click 'Print' to open the printer dialog. Select the 'One page on one side' option. Choose the 'Bind on the short edge' option. Print the booklet.

If this didn't help, let us know by writing an email to hello@yearcompass.com, and we'll figure it out together.

Have a nice day! 👋