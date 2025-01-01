Community Content Guide
Want to contribute to the YearCompass movement? We'd love to see what you come up with! This guide will help you understand how community content works and how to publish your own.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the YearCompass community content area?
It's a space where you can contribute to the YearCompass movement by sharing your own approaches to planning, reflecting, and helping others do the same. Whether you've created a specialized version for a specific audience, added new perspectives, or developed complementary exercises, this is where your work can reach people who need it.
Will my content be part of the original booklet?
No. If your content passes review by the YearCompass team, we'll list it in the community content section and credit you as the author. We want to amplify great ideas and give them visibility without changing the original booklet's carefully crafted flow. Think of it as an expanding library of reflection tools, all inspired by the same spirit.
Why is there a review process?
YearCompass stands for certain values—reflection, growth, and intentional living. While there are many wonderful topics we support that didn't fit in the original booklet, there are also ideas that don't align with what we want to spread in the world. The review process helps us protect the integrity of the YearCompass movement while staying open to diverse perspectives and approaches.
Who owns the content?
All content published on our website is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-SA 4.0), just like the original booklet. This means it's free to use and remix—as long as you give proper credit to the original creator, use it for non-commercial purposes, and share any adaptations under the same license. This keeps the movement open and collaborative.
How should I start developing my own content?
Read the publishing guide below to understand the requirements and process. Usually there's a topic you're passionate about that deserves deeper reflection. The best community content comes from serving your own, or your beloved needs.
Can I develop content only for my own language without developing the English version?
Yes, but it will make the review process longer. The YearCompass team is international, but we don't speak all languages natively, so we usually work in English for guidance. It's better if you create both language versions, but it's not a hard requirement. There's also plenty of translation help available in the community if you need it.
Publishing Guide
This is how your content will look on the page...
by Your Name or Community
A brief description of your content that explains what makes it unique and who it's for.
by Your Name or Community
A brief description of your content that explains what makes it unique and who it's for.
...and this is what you'll need to submit for review:
- ✓ Source Files (Google Docs or Sheets recommended for simplicity and collaboration)
- ✓ PDF files (one for full page print, one for booklet layout - if both make sense)
- ✓ Author Information (name, optional link to website or social profile)
- ✓ Short Description (3 sentences maximum)
- ✓ Preview Image (portrait preferred, 1250x1600px recommended)
Detailed Requirements
1. Source Files (Digital version)
We recommend using Google Docs or Sheets because they’re the easiest tools for creating and sharing your content. This is where you’ll design your reflection exercises or planning pages. As a general guideline, 1, 2, or 4 pages work best—1 page for a standalone exercise, 2 pages for double-sided printing, and 4 pages for a booklet format. It’s often useful to create two separate files: one optimized for full-page printing and another for the booklet version, since the smaller booklet layout may need different adjustments. This also gives you a digital version that others can fill out online or remix to create their own personalized materials.
2. PDF Files (Print versions)
Export your Google Doc or Sheets file as a PDF file(s). These files should be in A4, A5, Letter, or half-letter size (depending on your location). This is the version people will print on regular paper.
3. Author Information
Share whatever you'd like people to know about you, along with an optional link to your or your community's website, LinkedIn, portfolio, or any other profile page. We want to give you proper credit for your contribution.
4. Short Description
Write a very short description—no more than three sentences—that captures the essence of your content. Highlight what makes it unique and who it's for. This part is extremely important, so take your time and rewrite it multiple times until it's as clear and compelling as possible, because people will quickly decide whether they'll use your content based on this description.
5. Preview Image
Create a snapshot image (recommended 1250x1600px) showing what your content looks like. This appears in the card preview on the content card, so make it clear and visually appealing to help people understand what they're downloading.
How to Submit
Once you have everything ready, send us an email at hello@yearcompass.com with all the materials listed above. We'll review your submission and get back to you.