சின்ன புத்தகத்தை எப்படி அச்சிடுவது
So, you got the small booklet size, and now you're wondering how you can print it. No worries, we're here to help!
கீழ்கண்ட குறிப்புகளைப் பின்பற்றவும்
- Open the PDF (preferably with the Adobe Acrobat Reader app).
- Click 'Print' to open the printer dialog.
- Select the 'One page on one side' option.
- Choose the 'Bind on the short edge' option.
- Print the booklet.
இது உங்களை உதவாவிட்டால், hello@yearcompass.com என்ற மினஞ்சல்வழியாக எங்களைத் தொடர்புக்கொள்ளுங்கள். சேர்ந்து தீர்வைக் கண்டுப்பிடிப்போம்.
உங்கள் நாள் நன்றாக அமைய வேண்டுகிறோம்.