“From the whole »set goals, break it down to tasks, execute them« approach, for me, only the first step worked ever. Planning is not really my forte—knowing where I want to go is enough; I’ll improvise on my way there. What YearCompass changed for me is that I no longer doubt myself because of this. When I see the booklet stuffed with fulfilled goals and cherished experiences, it’s much easier to say that »yeah, I’m a spontaneous woman, and that’s okay.«”