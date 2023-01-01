Close 2022,
New year's resolutions don't work. YearCompass does—
for more than a million people around the world since 2012.
什么是YearCompass？
这是一本可以帮你回顾过去和计划新的一年的免费手册。YearCompass通过精挑细选的问题和练习，来帮助你挖掘你的生活方式，为你设计美好的一年。
从你的错误中学习，庆祝你的胜利，开辟你想要走的道路。你需要的只是安静的几个小时和我们的手册。
新年的决心或许没用，但YearCompass很有效——对于从2012年开始，在世界各地的超一百万的人们。
Join us and design your ideal self!
1）选择你的语言
没有看见你的语言？帮助我们翻译！
2) Pick a format
如果你想手写这本手册。
3）选择一个尺寸
可折叠的小尺寸手册
Check out our printing guide for a stress-free experience!
下载你的手册
（这是完全免费的！）
“It’s really easy to slip from one year into the next without truly realizing it. There’s always something to do, some new task to complete. YearCompass helps me to slow down and experience the start of the new year. With it, I can stop for a beat and see if I like the direction where I’m heading.”
“用语言表达我的需求或者我想从某种情况中得到什么，对我一直是个难题。在很长一段时间里，我都通过别人的视角来定义我自己。YearCompass温柔地推动我去面对自己，诚实地回答我对生活的寄望。”
“From the whole »set goals, break it down to tasks, execute them« approach, for me, only the first step worked ever. Planning is not really my forte—knowing where I want to go is enough; I’ll improvise on my way there. What YearCompass changed for me is that I no longer doubt myself because of this. When I see the booklet stuffed with fulfilled goals and cherished experiences, it’s much easier to say that »yeah, I’m a spontaneous woman, and that’s okay.«”
“我最喜欢的部分是回顾日历。我总是用完这一页上所有的空白！我觉得我喜欢这一部分，主要是因为在别人来问我一年过得怎样时，我可能只能列出我身上发生的最重要的五件事。但通过YearCompass，我可以看到所有事！”
“看，如果我能做计划，我也能睡得安宁。这多么简单。”
喜欢我们正在做的事？成为一个支持者！
YearCompass是一个有着大目标的小团队：把自我认识带给全世界尽可能多的人。如果你想帮助我们完成这个目标，这里有几个你可以支持我们的方法。
成为赞助人
There are already a few dedicated people who help us keep running YearCompass by donating as little as $1 per month through our Patreon site. These small contributions go a long way. If you want to join the ranks of our patrons—and net yourself some goodies in the process—check out our page on Patreon; we'd love to see you there!
Or do none of that
如果你能支持我们，我们将非常感谢。但如果你不能或者不希望，这也完全没问题。你能在这儿，使用这本手册，并从中获得一些平静，启发，和决心，我们已经非常开心。
