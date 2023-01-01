Comment traduire YearCompass

Tu as trouvé une erreur dans la traduction ? Tu veux ajouter une nouvelle langue au YearCompass ? Dans tous les cas, tu es au bon endroit!

We use the Locize app to manage translations of the YearCompass booklet. You can join as a translator for your currently selected locale here:

Join as Translator

Alternatively, you can pick your translation language from the list below:

If the above links don't work for you, please send us an email to hello@yearcompass.com. Merci de nous dire quelle langue tu souhaiterais ajouter ou éditer, et nous te guiderons pour la suite.