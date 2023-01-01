Bagaimana cara mencetak buklet ukuran kecil
Jadi, Anda mendapatkan ukuran buklet kecil, dan sekarang Anda bertanya-tanya bagaimana Anda bisa mencetaknya. Jangan khawatir, kami di sini untuk membantu!
Silakan ikuti langkah-langkah di bawah ini:
- Open the PDF (preferably with the Adobe Acrobat Reader app).
- Click 'Print' to open the printer dialog.
- Select the 'One page on one side' option.
- Choose the 'Bind on the short edge' option.
- Print the booklet.
If this didn't help, let us know by writing an email to hello@yearcompass.com, and we'll figure it out together.
Semoga harimu menyenangkan! 👋.