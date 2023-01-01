Bagaimana cara mencetak buklet ukuran kecil

Jadi, Anda mendapatkan ukuran buklet kecil, dan sekarang Anda bertanya-tanya bagaimana Anda bisa mencetaknya. Jangan khawatir, kami di sini untuk membantu!

Silakan ikuti langkah-langkah di bawah ini:

Open the PDF (preferably with the Adobe Acrobat Reader app). Click 'Print' to open the printer dialog. Select the 'One page on one side' option. Choose the 'Bind on the short edge' option. Print the booklet.

If this didn't help, let us know by writing an email to hello@yearcompass.com, and we'll figure it out together.

Semoga harimu menyenangkan! 👋.